Health Tourism Leap from Turkey
Health Tourism Leap from TurkeyİZMIR, ALSANCAK, TURKEY, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkey accelerated its activities in health tourism with the decrease of the pandemic effects. Many patients from Europe, the Middle East and Africa have started to choose Turkey, where vaccination rates have increased significantly.
The decline of the pandemic effects worldwide and in Turkey thanks to high vaccination rates has increased the demand for health tourism. Clinic Mono officials, who provide medical services to foreign patients coming from abroad, especially in plastic surgeries, obesity surgeries and dental treatments in Izmir, reported that there has been an increase in the number of patients coming to the country and to the clinic, thanks to the measures taken by the Ministry of Health in health centers and airports.
Clinic Mono officials stated that famous names such as Drag Queen Alexis Stone, Suicide Girl Riae, Fitness Model Mia, Supermodel Carla Howe, Miss Nigeria Ronnie and Dream Boys team had plastic surgery in their clinics.
Mono’s Patient Relations Coordinator - Translator Oya Erol stated that famous names like Drag Queen Alexis Stone, Suicide Girl Riae, Fitness Model Mia, Supermodel Carla Howe, Miss Nigeria Ronnie and Dream Boys had their plastic surgeries in Turkey.
Change Your Life with Clinic Mono
It provides the most comfortable treatment services in Turkey, in the best private hospitals of the country for Breast augmentation, BrazilianButt Lift in Turkey, Facial rejuvenation surgeries, Nose correction, hair transplant in Turkey, Turkey Obesity surgeries, Gastricsleeve in Turkey, Stomach reduction in turkey, Type 2 diabetes surgery, and surgical weight loss procedures.
