Hal Leonard Names Chief Technology Officer and Vice President - Digital & eCommerce
Hal Leonard promotes Asa Doyle to Chief Technology Officer and Chris Koszuta to Vice President - Digital & eCommerceMILWAUKEE, WI, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hal Leonard has announced the promotions of two employees.
They have promoted Asa Doyle to Chief Technology Officer. He will oversee the company’s wide range of technology products and teams. These products cover e-commerce, music technology, media delivery, internal systems, and integrations for existing and future initiatives.
In 2018, Hal Leonard acquired Doyle’s company Groove3 which produces a popular website that includes online tutorials for music technology products. In addition to overseeing the general operations of Groove3, Doyle started leading several new development initiatives for Hal Leonard such as Essential Elements Music Class and the expansion of the digital books technology that was built by Groove3 and powers Hal Leonard Digital Books.
“Asa has been such a great asset to Hal Leonard since he came onboard,” said Larry Morton, Hal Leonard CEO. “His technological chops and music background have been a valuable combination that have helped us to build exciting new tools for musicians and music educators. We’re excited to see what other innovations and systems he can help us to develop in his new role.”
Before the Hal Leonard acquisition, Doyle had experience as an entrepreneur, being a co-founder and CEO of Groove3, with almost 20 years of leveraging technology to solve problems and deliver valuable technology-driven solutions supporting musicians. Groove3 began delivering online tutorials for musicians, producers, and audio engineers as a subscription service years before Netflix had an online streaming service! Based out of Austin, TX, Doyle also creates sonically responsive and performance-driven visuals for electronic music artists and DJs and writes electronic music.
Hal Leonard has also promoted long-time employee Chris Koszuta to the newly-created position of Vice President – Digital & eCommerce. In this new role, Koszuta will be overseeing several of the company’s websites, including Sheet Music Direct, ArrangeMe, and Sheet Music Plus. In addition, he will work on digital business development partnerships and develop new digital and eCommerce projects in conjunction with Doyle.
Prior to this role, Koszuta was General Manager of Sheet Music Direct, Hal Leonard’s digital sheet music site. Founded in 1997, it was the world’s first e-commerce website to offer downloadable sheet music. Today, Sheet Music Direct is the world’s leading website for digital sheet music, guitar tablature, and backing tracks, offering more than 1.1 million arrangements from the world’s top publishers. During his time as GM, Koszuta oversaw the creation of Sheet Music Direct’s popular PASS subscription program, mobile apps, and related business development and partnerships.
“Chris has been a driving force in the expansion of our digital programs for music consumers and music retailers,” comments Hal Leonard CEO, Larry Morton. “We’re excited about where his leadership will take us in the years to come.”
Koszuta has worked at Hal Leonard for 19 years, starting in their choral department as an editor. He’s a graduate of St. Norbert College with a Bachelor of Arts in Music, Communications, and Technology. A former gigging keyboardist and private piano teacher, Koszuta lives in the Milwaukee area and in his spare time enjoys composing and recording a variety of music.
Trish Dulka
Hal Leonard LLC
+1 414-479-8412
email us here