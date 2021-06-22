DrKumo’s CEO Dr. Kelly Nguyen Graduates from Merck Drexel/DA4S Advanced Leadership Program
DrKumo completes its robust leadership program with Merck Drexel ALP in collaboration with Diversity Alliance for Science (DA4S).
It was an honor for me as the leader of DrKumo Inc. to participate in this unique learning opportunity. Merck Drexel and DA4S offered an invaluable experience that helped us gain new business insights”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo, leader in Next-Gen Remote Patient Monitoring, with its founder and CEO Dr. Kelly Nguyen, graduated from Merck Drexel/DA4S Advanced Leadership Program for Diverse Suppliers (ALP).
The world-class leadership program provided an intensive curriculum designed to guide diverse entrepreneurs in expanding business capacity and strengthening leadership. Only 19 high-performing leaders with diverse perspectives in Life Sciences graduated.
“It was an honor for me as the leader of DrKumo Inc. to participate in this unique learning opportunity. Merck Drexel and DA4S offered an invaluable experience that helped us gain new business insights from leadership, branding, financial planning, and digital marketing. I had the chance to participate in thought-provoking discussions and development courses that enhanced my leadership capabilities to lead DrKumo to achieve its goals— revolutionizing the way people access quality healthcare across the world through our Next-Generation Remote Patient Monitoring.” said Dr. Kelly Nguyen.
DrKumo is a Connected Health Technology leader that provides AI-driven Remote Patient Monitoring for patients with chronic diseases. Its multicast data live streaming enables collaborative and timely medical intervention as healthcare providers can easily monitor the presence and progression of a patient’s disease continuously in real-time.
About DrKumo® Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in massively scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solutions for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
It solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. Then company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
About Drexel
Founded in 1891. It is a Global Research University, Experiential Learning Leader with approximately 24,000 students. Drexel is one of America’s 15 largest private universities and ranked among the top 100 in the nation. Drexel has built its global reputation on core achievements that include: Leadership in experiential learning through Drexel Co-op, and custom programs with industry partners for emerging, established, and executive Leaders.
About Merck
For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs, and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world.
About Diversity Alliance for Science (DA4S)
For ten years, Diversity Alliance for Science has been the pre-eminent networking organization for life science companies and diverse-certified suppliers to connect, collaborate and celebrate the value of diversity. Its networking events are about genuine connections and finding the best way to spark innovation through building business relationships on our diverse perspectives. Its suppliers and corporations build their bottom lines by keeping the shared goals in mind: all the work they produce contributes to making medicines, devices, and ideas that save lives.
