Lockheed Martin Awarded Jotne Next Generation TDP Project Based on ISO Standards in Support of Digital Twin
Jotne is working with Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics business to enhance and deploy an open standards-based, trusted and certified digital repository,OSLO, NORWAY, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jotne is working with Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics business to enhance and deploy an open standards-based, trusted and certified digital repository, supporting product lifecycle data interoperability, reducing Technical Data Package (TDP) management, and delivery cost.
TDPs are contractually required digital products that are delivered with aircraft. Jotne's effort for Lockheed Martin expands and extends a repository of the data from engineering, simulation, manufacturing, testing, maintenance, and logistics, for parts and assemblies included in the Technical Data Packages for each aircraft system.
Norway-based Jotne EPM Technology data products have successfully reduced development and product lifecycle costs through the use of intelligent data management in the areas of defense, aeronautics, oil and gas, built environment and aerospace.
This TDP project utilizes the international standard ISO 10303 (STEP), which Lockheed Martin uses extensively.
Standards Based TDPs will streamline manufacturing and sustainment processes and reduce operational costs. As an increasing number of organizations invest in model-based engineering, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, a robust TDP solution enables use of the Digital Twin within and between collaborating companies, as well as across the lifecycle.
“By improving the time required to generate and assimilate a Technical Data Package, we can significantly reduce cycle times and costs while improving quality. Standards Based TDP is a key enabler for reducing the operational cost of Technical Data Package management. It will focus on affordability and will be tied to key processes and initiatives important to Lockheed Martin. Jotne’s TDP project is helping Lockheed Martin achieve business goals and objectives," said Dr. Michael Jahadi at Lockheed Martin.
“When realizing Digital Twin software solutions, use of standards as part of their DNA ensures that you can share Digital Twin models between suppliers and partners with diverse systems. In addition, with the Accenture 2021 Insight report stating that, ‘87% of executives agree that Digital Twins are becoming essential to their organization’s ability to collaborate in strategic ecosystem partnerships,’ we are on the right track,” says Dr. Remi Lanza, product owner at Jotne.
One of the main challenges when realizing a Digital Twin is the development of flexible systems that will scale, and at the same time provide interoperability for downstream applications. Jotne has experience and success in delivering similar solutions for Lockheed Martin and other companies. Jotne has implemented open and publicly available international standards to avoid silo implementation and vendor lock-in while enabling smart data exchange, easier sharing and archiving solutions, and increased visibility to customers and the supply chain.
Kjell A. Bengtsson
Jotne EPM-Technology
+47 907 45 640
Kjell.Bengtsson@Jotne.com