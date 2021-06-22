Business Reporter - Re-imagining contact centres
How can AI and data analytics turn a bother into a personalised experience?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece on Business Reporter by Five9, a leading provider of intelligent cloud contact centre software, you can read about how AI-powered contact centres can boost customer satisfaction.
Today businesses are increasingly discovering the true value of contact centres. They are no longer seen as costly overheads but rather as virtual front doors leading to the heart of a business.
Deploying chatbots and IVAs (Intelligent Virtual Agents) means that routine and repetitive tasks can be either automated or completed by customers through self-service. This allows human agents to spend more time focusing on complex and higher-value conversations with customers.
With the right technology and processes in place, human agents can have all the necessary information at their fingertips to offer customers a personalised experience, where the satisfying settlement of a query takes precedence over time-efficiency.
By keeping context and tapping into relevant data about customers’ preferences and past purchases, today’s IVAs can convince even the most sceptical customers of their impressive digital capabilities.
But to make all this work, businesses need good quality technology and data, the right analytics and efficient administrative processes.
To read the article and learn how to create a foundation for CX success, click here.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Five9 ••
Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.
www.five9.com
Business Reporter
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here
Press