Sunwing Airlines extends agreement with ProVerne Solutions for Ascension Products
ProVerne Solutions today announced that Sunwing Airlines, Inc. has extended its agreement for Ascension Vacations and Vacancies Bidding System.
ProVerne has worked with us to configure Ascension to accommodate some highly complex tools while helping build confidence among our crew.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProVerne Solutions today announces that Sunwing Airlines, Inc. has extended its agreement for the industry-leading Ascension Vacations and Vacancies Bidding System. Sunwing Airlines was one of the first carriers in North America to commission Ascension products for crew management and the product deployment was done within 12 weeks.
— Scott Whiting, Manager, Airline Systems and Integration, Sunwing Airlines
Sunwing’s broad network and seasonal operations demanded a system that could manage the challenges of distinct bidding windows and to effectively manage highly complex bidding permutations. The Ascension Vacancies and Vacations Bidding System allowed Sunwing to digitally transform its bidding processes, providing extremely flexible and configurable bid management with efficient and intuitive crew interfaces that make bid generation, submittal and management easy. All of this is supported by a powerful administrative platform allowing easy configuration, precise auditing and tracking and complete management visibility.
“ProVerne has been an essential partner in providing this important functionality to our crew members over the years,” said Scott Whiting, Manager, Airline Systems and Integration for Sunwing Airlines.“They have worked with us to configure Ascension to accommodate some highly complex tools while helping build confidence among our crew. We were as impressed by ProVerne’s commitment and support as we were with Ascension’s capabilities. We are pleased to extend the partnership and look forward to continuing to grow and innovate together.”
Mangesh Adgaonkar, CEO of ProVerne Solutions said: “We are humbled by Sunwing’s contract extension and the faith they have shown in our products and people. We look forward to growing our relationship with them to provide even more innovative solutions in near future”
Clay Springer, ProVerne Solutions Chief Commercial Officer said: "Our work with Sunwing showcases the power and flexibility of Ascension tools, and the collaborative working approach that consistently creates solutions that exceed expectations. Working closely with Sunwing’s management and Pilot groups, we have created a powerful Vacancy and Vacations bidding suite that will grow with them well into the future”.
About Sunwing
Sunwing Airlines is a multiple award-winning leisure carrier offering Canadians more direct flights to the sunny south than any other leisure airline across the country, along with seasonal domestic flight service. Their fleet is one of the newest and most fuel-efficient in Canada, with cutting edge technology and world-leading design to help reduce fuel emissions and strengthen their commitment to providing customers with reliable, cost-effective and environmentally conscious service.
About ProVerne Solutions
US-based ProVerne Solutions, with its suite of Ascension products, provides clean, modern platforms for airline customers to tackle the toughest business challenges. Leveraging the latest technologies to provide data driven tools and decision support, ProVerne’s SaaS offerings help provide deeper insights into your business. As innovative as it’s products, ProVerne’s unique prototyping delivery partners with customers to create intuitive and user-friendly solutions that are fast, flexible and value-producing. From Cargo, to Crew Management to Passenger Experience, ProVerne’s Ascension platforms are helping airline partners re-think traditional approaches and positioning them at the forefront of the industry.
