Home on 21± Ac. w/Mtn Views & 42± Ac. of Wooded Land in Madison County VA Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will be a great present and future investment and it will be sold at the price you bid.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auctions of a 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home on 21± acres w/Blue Ridge Mountain views and parcels of 16.7± and 25.7± acres of wooded land in Madison County VA on Thursday, July 8 at 2:30 pm EDT according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“We have been contracted to market and sell these properties,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will be a great present and future investment and it will be sold at the price you bid.”
Auction dates and times, locations, addresses and property highlights follow below.
Thursday, July 8 at 2:30 PM -- 2012 Novum Rd., Reva, VA 22735
3 BR/3.5 BA ranch style home w/full basement on 21.1± acres in Madison County, VA
• 4,262± sf. home (2,132± sf. main level & 2,132± sf. unfinished basement)
• Features include a kitchen w/breakfast nook; living room w/fireplace; dining room; unfinished basement; attic; attached 2 car garage
• Hardwood flooring, 12'x45' large rear deck; asphalt driveway; 2 detached storage buildings (10'x16' & 10'x20'); woven barb wire fencing around perimeter
Thursday, July 8 at 2:35 PM -- Arrington Mountain Rd., Reva, VA 22735
NOTE: This auction will be conducted off site at 2012 Novum Road, Reva, VA 22735
16.73 +/- acres of wooded land in Madison County
• Frontage on Arrington Mountain Rd.
• There will also be an opportunity to purchase an adjacent 25.7 +/- acre parcel
Thursday, July 8 at 2:40 PM -- Arrington Mountain Rd., Reva, VA 22735
NOTE: This auction will be conducted off site at 2012 Novum Road, Reva, VA 22735
25.77 +/- acres of wooded land in Madison County
• 50' unimproved right of way to state road
• There will also be an opportunity to purchase an adjacent 16.7 +/- acre parcel w/frontage on Arrington Mountain Rd.
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, contact Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
NIcholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com