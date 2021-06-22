Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
What does it take to be an elite NASCAR athlete?

Aric Almirola - NASCAR driver and elite athlete

Aric Almirola

Aric Almirola racing to a top 5 win in the 2021 Nashville 400

Listen in on Aric Almirola’s interview.

I’ve broken my scapula, arm, hand, leg, tibia, fibia, but then I crushed my T5 vertebrae like a soda can. So I’m now very aware of the way I put load on my spine, and I’m very diligent about posture.”
— Aric Almirola

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listen in on Aric Almirola’s interview.

Digitent is introducing a new podcast series called Food of the Gods – Nutrition and Training of Elite Athletes. Our host is Lindsay Berra, a freelance writer – formerly of ESPN Magazine, MLB.com and MLB Network - who specializes in health and fitness. She is an exercise enthusiast herself, and she also happens to be Yogi’s granddaughter. The podcast speaks with professional athletes across all sports about how they eat and train to fuel performance. It also addresses other issues related to overall wellness, such as sleep, recovery and mental training.

The Food of the Gods podcast series is based on the three pillars of wellness: Exercise, nutrition and sleep.. Food of the Gods launched in June with Olympic hopefuls and athletes from the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, NBA, NHL and PGA. Food of the Gods will peel back the curtain on the hard work and discipline, both on the field and off, of these world-class athletes. Food of the Gods will air weekly on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever else you listen to your podcasts. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/food-of-the-gods/id1568740321

About Us
We at Digitentpodcasts.com produce podcasts we are passionate about and that engage audiences in a compelling way.

