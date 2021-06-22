TangoTeams Challenges the DevOps Status Quo

TangoTeams below code bracket logo

TangoTeams - Reimagining Software Development

Text in black boxes with glitching image of a broken chain

Outsourced software development is broken. We're fixing that.

Image of man with beard in white t-shirt

Alex Murrey, Head of N. America Operations

High performance pod model promises to get businesses off the “change order merry-go-round.”

The software development process is broken. It’s time to get off the change order merry-go-round.”
— Alex Murrey, Head of N. American Operations
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TangoTeams, a DevOps startup, is on a mission to reimagine software development outsourcing for cloud, web, and mobile. Their method: highly focused, highly transparent, high performance engineering, based on the principles of continuous improvement and continuous delivery.

“The software development process is broken,” said Alex Murrey, Head of North American Operations for TangoTeams. He cited common headaches businesses face when outsourcing engineering projects: lengthy procurement, discovery, and design phases; timelines that keep getting delayed; and costs that balloon if—when—changes need to be made.

Instead, TangoTeams focuses on a fast start and rapid deployment. Clients come to TangoTeams with their requirements and designs already completed, and the team starts building. That’s it. They launch TangoTeams of three, five, or eight technologists that work solely for the client for a period of three, six, or 12 months, based on the client’s needs. “You bring it, we build it,” Murrey affirmed. “If something changes, no problem; we’ll incorporate it in the next sprint. No change orders required—we’re just part of your team.”

Outsourcing development projects to tech vendors isn’t new, but after the last year, it’s clear just how much has changed. “We’ve been saying for years that every business is a tech business,” said Chris Duxler, President of TangoTeams. The pandemic shone a spotlight on that, with companies of all sizes and industries suddenly forced to adapt to remote work, cater to customers via website or mobile app, and digitize business functions that had previously been conducted in person.

TangoTeams capitalizes on this shift with a development center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the new global hotbed of engineering talent. “Over years of experience in this industry, we’ve found that the tech talent in Argentina is top-notch – on par with Seattle or San Francisco or New York,” said Murrey. “Not only that, but the time zone alignment allows for much faster response than teams in India or other countries known for outsourcing.” That makes a big difference for development teams that deploy multiple times a day.

Savvy businesses leverage this model of nearshore engineering to build new projects faster or maintain existing software at about half the price of an in-house team. If you’re ready to accelerate your software development, let’s Tango! Learn more or ping us at hello@tangoteams.com

About: TangoTeams is out to change the software engineering industry. We’re reimagining outsourcing through high performance software development pods specializing in cloud, web, and mobile. Backed by TA Group Holdings and bolstered by teams spanning the U.S. and Argentina, we're out to build a better way. Connect with us at hello@tangoteams.com or (916) 787-4939.

Kaitlin Tullis
TangoTeams
+1 916-246-4939
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

Change Order Merry-Go-Round

You just read:

TangoTeams Challenges the DevOps Status Quo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kaitlin Tullis
TangoTeams
+1 916-246-4939
Company/Organization
TA Group Holdings
275 118th Ave SE
Bellevue, Washington, 98005
United States
+1 425-460-9392
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TangoTeams is backed by TA Group Holdings, a veteran-owned company that partners with emerging business leaders and provides mentorship, shared operations and scalable process to them in order to grow them to the next level of success and profitability. Contact us at action@tagroupholdings.com

tagroupholdings.com

More From This Author
TangoTeams Challenges the DevOps Status Quo
Denali Financial Consulting Partners with Female Founders Alliance
Direct Technology’s Amy Hess Promoted to Vice President of Operations
View All Stories From This Author