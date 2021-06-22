Digital data solutions company welcomes new Chief Technology Officer

Lisa Spory, Chief Technology Officer at BAO Systems

Industry veteran Lisa Spory joins BAO Systems to lead technology advancement and innovation.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAO Systems, an industry leader in digital data solutions for health and development, welcomes Lisa Spory as the company’s Chief Technology Officer. Lisa will be responsible for leading a diverse team of developers, product managers and systems administrators to orchestrate major, complex transformation and development projects.

With over 20 years of experience in Federal IT consulting and software development, Lisa has led successful groundbreaking teams in a number of never-before-done software development projects at the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, and pioneered the application of Agile Analytics in the federal space. Prior to joining BAO Systems, she held a Vice President position at Sevatec, which is now part of Octo, where she was responsible for overseeing delivery of a portfolio of DHS programs, driving innovation, and implementing Agile application development, DevSecOps and data analytics.

“I am excited to join this growing company and contribute to developing impact-first solutions to keep BAO Systems on the leading edge of data technologies related to health information systems,” said Spory of her new role. “It will be a privilege to work with our partners and shepherd them throughout the entire data lifecycle so that decision makers have the data they need to improve lives.”

Ms. Spory entered the IT field with an educational background in Finance and Data Sciences, and developed deep technical expertise through multiple successful application development and analytics projects. As a former developer and database administrator, Lisa is passionate about all things data, and believes that data and metrics should be the foundation of executing and measuring successful software development programs.

“As BAO Systems continues to expand, we are looking to bolster our executive team with experienced and proven leaders like Lisa,” said Steffen Tengesdal, BAO Systems’ CEO. “We are confident her background and skill sets will prove valuable to BAO's partners and clients as well as help us scale and expand to new sectors.”

BAO Systems empowers its partners to implement scalable and sustainable solutions that uncover data-driven insights to improve livelihoods, strengthen health systems, and achieve equitable human development. The global headquarters are located in Washington, DC, with country offices in Nigeria, Norway, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

At BAO Systems, we shepherd our partners throughout the entire data lifecycle.