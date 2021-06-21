Haizol expand into the domestic appliance and medical device markets
Haizol, a one-stop sourcing solution platform for manufacturing metal and plastic custom parts, have now branched into domestic appliances and medical devices.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haizol, a one-stop sourcing solution platform for manufacturing metal and plastic custom parts and components, have now branched into domestic appliances and medical devices due to high customer demand.
This focus is in addition to its standard offering of OEM categories including CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Casting, Stamping, and Fabrication. Haizol have a reputation for high quality and consistency, alongside fast lead times with orders received on-time.
Small appliance procurement is becoming increasing important due to external factors often preventing travel to visit factories, and researching suppliers. Haizol have put a lot of time into sourcing the best factories for household appliance production across China, to be able to cater to their customers specific requirements.
Haizol now are in an advantageous position to assist their customers in their supply of consumer products, which can be rebranded and shipped within days.
With no minimum order quantity, test orders can be produced prior to full production. Haizol have the capacity and capability to scale at speed, which gives customers the flexibility to order based on end-user demand in varying quantities. With Haizol, customers mitigate the risk of using just one supplier, as Haizol have a large partner supplier network, both in terms of skill set and geographically, therefore product production is stable and unlikely to be affected by unforeseen external events.
For small to medium sized enterprises selling products to consumers, Haizol is perfectly positioned to create an efficient supply chain. Producing products such as coffee machines, blenders, diffusers, small appliances, bicycles, and custom components.
Haizol are also experts in medical device production, with industry specialist’s on-hand to assist with manufacturability advice, quality control, and production enquiries. Products such as wearable medical devices, and PPE are among the few that Haizol have been producing in large quantities for companies around the world.
Haizol offer a hassle free one stop sourcing experience, they handle everything from the initial order to delivery to your door. With a transparent ordering system an order can be tracked every step of the process, giving companies the time to focus on running the business. Haizol perform their own quality checks, as well as the standard supplier checks, and offer confident ordering, in that if a part or product arrives not as specified, they replace it immediately.
To see how Haizol would be able to assist your business and provide stable manufacturing and a streamlined supply chain, drop an email to jennifer@haizolglobal.com.
Jennifer Grant
Haizol
jennifer@haizolglobal.com
