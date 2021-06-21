Overnight Road Closure Planned for S.D. Highway 20 West of South Shore to Accommodate Crane Move

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, June 21, 2021

CONTACT: Matt Brey, Area Engineer, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says S.D. Highway 20 will be closed between Interstate 29 and the city of South Shore during the overnight hours on Thursday, June 24.

Mortenson Company will be tracking a large crane across Highway 20. In preparation for the move, temporary accesses have been built and mats will be placed across Highway 20 during the closure period.

Highway 20 will close at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 24. The lanes will remain closed until the crane has been fully moved. Mortenson Company is coordinating traffic control and anticipates Highway 20 will reopen by 4 a.m. that same day. During the closure period, traffic will be detoured one mile south of Highway 20. Drivers should anticipate delayed traffic during this closure.

If the South Shore area experiences severe weather conditions during the evening of Wednesday, June 23, the move will be postponed.

