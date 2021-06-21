Construction Begins on 26th Street over Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Monday, June 21, 2021 Contact: Mike Border, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Monday, June 21, 2021, the South Dakota Department of Transportation says eastbound traffic across 26th Street will be reduced to one lane while bridge repairs are being competed on 26th Street over Interstate 29.

During this portion of the project, crews will be placing the new bridge deck surface adjacent to traffic. This temporary lane closure is needed to provide safety for the crews and drivers. Delays to travelers across the bridge are possible during this temporary lane closure. This lane closure is expected to be removed and traffic restored to two lanes by early afternoon on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Drivers should be aware of the lane shifts across the bridge and that left turn movements onto the I-29 on-ramps are not allowed. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes, and to slow down through the work zone.

The $5.2 million project will include bridge deck overlays, approach panel replacement, and PCC pavement repair.

Iowa Civil Contracting, Inc., of Victor, Iowa, is the prime contractor for this project.

