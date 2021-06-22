G2 Announces iWave as the Top-Rated Provider of Fundraising Intelligence Solutions
The 42nd G2 award for iWave and the highest rated solution in the Leader quadrant of G2’s Summer 2021 Grid® Report makes iWave the clear choice
Our clients’ missions and causes drive us to constantly improve and enhance our solutions so that ultimately, we can help them as they work to make the world a better place.”CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, CANADA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iWave, the industry’s leading fundraising intelligence platform, is thrilled to announce they have been awarded top position as the #1, highest rated solution in the Leader quadrant in G2’s Summer 2021 Grid® Report and the top spot in the G2 Momentum Grid for Donor Prospect Research. Leaders are determined by their high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.
iWave’s commitment to client satisfaction and success is reflected by the nonprofit industry and its members. Based on real-time user reviews by nonprofit professionals who work in fundraising and prospect development, iWave received the highest Satisfaction Score among solutions in Donor Prospect Research. This is the 42nd award that iWave has received from G2.
With over 200 reviews, iWave outperformed all other fundraising intelligence and donor research solutions with a score of 93 in overall satisfaction outranking DonorSearch at 76 and WealthEngine at 65, clearly ranking it the best and easiest to use fundraising solution available to nonprofit organizations.
iWave also led the G2 Momentum Grid Report with a Momentum Grid Score of 80, outperforming DonorSearch at 65 and WealthEngine at 37. The G2 Momentum score is a reflection of employee growth, reviews, social presence, web growth and year-over-year change.
“Once again it is a great honor to receive this positive feedback and recognition from the nonprofit community,” said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie. “Our clients’ missions and causes drive us to constantly improve and enhance our solutions so that ultimately we can help them as they work to make the world a better place. We continue to invest in product innovation and client experience, most recently with the launch of the industry’s first ever Foundation and Company Screening technology.”
“The User Experience is our primary focus and motivation. We always strive to exceed expectations by being responsive to the users’ needs and questions, so to be rewarded by those users in this way is truly an honor,” said iWave Director of Client Success, Penny Rennie.
What Real Users Say About iWave:
“Robust Database with Accurate Info. iWave is a one-stop shop for prospect info. I love that I can see business, foundation, and board relationships, and it tends to have more current property ownership information.”
“iWave has the most comprehensive, easy to use wealth prospecting information on the market. From the 360 review for individuals to the foundation and corporate modules, everything is there. They assemble so much information and then compile it into a fairly easy to use review system. Even when I've left organizations and moved on, I usually go back to iWave and bring them onboard as my preferred provider. Also, the customer service and support is always prompt, friendly, helpful and outstanding. The people that work on their team are really wonderful.”
“Easy to use and very user friendly. You can get a quick financial prospect review in a matter of minutes! If more detailed reporting is needed, you can always start with this quick profile and add more gift information. So easy to use and the speed is amazing!”
About G2
Headquartered in Chicago, G2 is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2’s customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company’s acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.
About iWave:
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.
