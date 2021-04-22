iWave Announces Its Newest Wealth Screening Enhancements
EINPresswire.com/ -- iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, is thrilled to announce its newest wealth screening features, functionality and performance enhancements. Wealth screening allows organizations to quickly prioritize and receive actionable insights for hundreds or thousands of donor prospects, efficiently highlighting individuals with the capacity, propensity, and affinity to donate. iWave’s fundraising platform has been available in the nonprofit industry for decades but there are few providers who can offer the same level of accuracy and efficiency. iWave’s dedication to generating actionable results has always been at the forefront of their wealth screening innovation and they continue to change the game with the new features and enhancements below.
Customized Templates for Increased Efficiency
iWave’s newest screening features help nonprofit organizations efficiently and securely transfer data to and from their CRM or donor management system to iWave. Now, with iWave Screening, organizations can create customized screening import templates making the importing process quicker and easier than ever before. This feature eliminates the need to manipulate data files before every screening to conform with rigid import templates offered by many screening platforms. The ability to create customized export templates is also available.
New Sort and Filter Functionality
iWave’s new screening functionality provides enhanced capabilities to sort, filter and find the donor information you need more efficiently without leaving iWave. iWave’s newest predictive analytics, Cultivation and Engagement Analytics, have also been added to every screening summary to help provide direction on what messaging and channels to use for an organization's top prospects.
Faster Processing Times
iWave has invested in leading-edge infrastructure that matches constituents and prospects to billions of data points even faster. With recent modifications, the company has been able to speed up the time it takes to perform wealth screenings so that screening projects are processed and delivered to clients five times faster. These platform performance improvements also enable users to search, score and receive profiles faster.
“iWave’s wealth screening has always provided a level of customization that could not be matched by other vendors,” said Mary Cote, VP Product. “We’ve seen a huge increase in demand for our screening tool over the past five years as a result of our unique customization capabilities, data accuracy and proprietary analytics including Multi-Lens Scoring. With these recent enhancements, we’ve streamlined the screening process so clients can upload, analyze, and put their screening results into action in a faster, more efficient way.”
About iWave
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.
Jill McCarville, VP Marketing
