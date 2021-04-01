iWave Again Receives Highest Award As A “Leader”, Rated #1 In G2’s Spring 2021 Grid Report for Donor Prospect Research
Peer-to-peer review website, G2, confirmed iWave is again the #1 top-rated provider of fundraising intelligence solutionsCHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iWave, the industry’s leading fundraising intelligence platform, today announced its position again as the #1 highest rated solution in the Leader quadrant in G2’s Spring 2021 Grid® Report and the top spot in the G2 Momentum Grid for Donor Prospect Research. Leaders are determined by their high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.
iWave’s commitment to customer satisfaction and success is reflected by the nonprofit industry and its members. Based on real-time user reviews by nonprofit professionals who work in fundraising and prospect development, iWave received the highest Satisfaction Score among solutions in Donor Prospect Research. This is the 40th award that iWave has received from G2.
With over 200 reviews, iWave outperformed all other fundraising intelligence and prospect research solutions with a score of 95 in overall satisfaction outranking DonorSearch at 79 and WealthEngine at 69, clearly ranking it the best and easiest to use fundraising solution available to nonprofit organizations.
iWave also led the G2 Momentum Grid Report with a Momentum Grid Score of 81, outperforming DonorSearch at 66 and WealthEngine at 39. The G2 Momentum score is a reflection of employee growth, reviews, social, web growth and year-over-year change.
“Once again it is a great honor and achievement to have received this positive feedback and recognition from the nonprofit community,” said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie. “We care about our clients’ missions and that is what ultimately drives our behavior and authentic desire to do the best we possibly can for our clients. We continue to invest in product innovation and client experience to help ensure our clients’ success and please stay tuned for more exciting innovation announcements over the next few months.”
“The User Experience is our central focus. We constantly strive to exceed expectations by being responsive to the users’ needs and questions,” said iWave Director of Client Success, Penny Rennie. “With dedicated, Client Success Managers, our customers have a champion and trusted advisor to help attain their fundraising goals.”
What Real Users Say About iWave
“The iWave Team are friendly and work to make sure that the user has the best use of the product. The RelSci connection is of high interest for our organization and the ability to search for specific positions within a company."
“The new iWave layout is user friendly and appealing! Having all data on one single page is good to work with. All the donor profiles that I created as a user, having it in one place as my own database helps me to keep track of my work too. Overall saves time and improves your work efficiency. Once you get to know what to look for in iWave everything is easy."
“iWave has the most comprehensive, easy to use wealth prospecting information on the market. From the 360 review for individuals to the foundation and corporate modules, everything is there. They assemble so much information and then compile it into a fairly easy to use review system. Even when I've left organizations and moved on, I usually go back to iWave and bring them onboard as my preferred wealth engine provider. Also, the customer service and support is always prompt, friendly, helpful and outstanding. The people that work on their team are really wonderful.”
“It's comprehensive in both breadth and depth of information. It makes research very efficient for shops with only one researcher.”
About G2
Headquartered in Chicago, G2 is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2’s customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company’s acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.
About iWave:
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the world, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.
