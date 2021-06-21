Synergist JV, a Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture formed by Saliense and TIAG, awarded GSA STARS III Contract
GSA found that SynergisT JV’s performance and capabilities provide advanced technology services with competitive pricing.RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIAG—an innovative company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense—is proud to announce its Mentor-Protégé joint-venture with Saliense, SynergisT JV, was awarded a GSA STARS III contract. The GSA STARS III contract is a government wide, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a 5 year base period with one additional 5 year option period, totaling a potential 10-year contract life with a $50B ceiling.
The GSA STARS III is the GSA’s fourth-generation 8(a) GWAC and designed to provide federal agencies with innovative IT service-based solutions from vetted 8(a) small disadvantaged businesses, in support of meeting socioeconomic contracting goals. SynergisT JV’s contract award comes after GSA conducted an extensive review of SynergisT JV’s performance and capabilities to ensure that SynergisT JV provides advanced technology services with competitive pricing to government agencies.
“We are excited to be part of this contract and provide a wide range of Information Technology Services including data management, IT operations and maintenance, IT security and workforce augmentation, software development, and systems design, as well as emerging technologies such as Cloud, Artificial Intelligence and innovative cyber services” shares TIAG Managing Principal and Chief Strategy Officer, Umang Modi.
GSA awarded the initial phase of the 8(a) STARS III GWAC on June 17, 2021. The contract's notice to proceed is anticipated to be issued in July, effectively opening it for business. Once permitted, government agencies can leverage SynergisT JV’s contract number 47QTCB21D0107.
“STARS III gives agencies access to award-winning, established 8(a) providers like SyngergisT JV,” shares Saliense President and CEO, Nikita Singh, “We are confident our innovative processes and continuous record of successes in directly leading critical program initiatives will be an asset.”
About SynergisT JV
SyngergisT JV is an 8(a) EDWOSB Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture specializing in providing innovative and flexible strategy and technology solutions. SynergisT yields the bench strength, capability, and reliability of a large business built on years of proven support to civilian and military organizations with the intimate feel, agility, and flexibility of a small business.
About TIAG®
TIAG specializes in transformation and innovation. We are a proud woman-owned business and Great Place to Work-Certified® company focused on empowering the brightest minds with a shared passion for making an impact. Our expertise in streamlining complex mission critical processes and delivering results that exceed expectations sets us apart and can be seen in our ISO 9001/27001 certification and achieving CMMI Level 3.
About Saliense
Saliense is an SBA 8(a) Certified, Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), specialized in providing Management and Technology services to Federal and Commercial customers. Their brand value lies in their ability to balance the authenticity and agility of a small business with quality and strategic foresight of a large firm. With each project, Saliense goes beyond simply providing services, and focuses on building holistic solutions by blending Strategy, Technology, and Domain expertise to achieve service excellence.
About 8(a) STARS III
STARS III is a small business set-aside GWAC, will provide flexible access to customized IT solutions from a large, diverse pool of 8(a) industry partners. This next-generation GWAC will build upon the framework of 8(a) STARS II and expand capabilities for emerging technologies and OCONUS requirements.
Umang Modi
TIAG
+1 4148288245
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn