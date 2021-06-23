TIAG® Promotes Atri Amin to Cybersecurity Technical Director
Atri’s deep understanding of large-scale enterprise cybersecurity and IT operations and security risks has been incredibly impactful for TIAG's customers.
Cybersecurity threats will only continue to get more complex and having someone as talented as Atri is vital to our organization and our customers’ missions.”RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIAG, an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense (DoD), is pleased to announce the promotion of Atri Amin to Cybersecurity Technical Director. He will leverage over 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity field with a range of disciplines that include architecture, engineering, management, assessment, implementation, and on-site support around the world. He supported various DoD and other Federal organizations throughout his career, including 10 years of directly working for the Department of Navy.
— Umang Modi, Managing Principal and Chief Strategy Officer
“Atri’s deep understanding of large-scale enterprise cybersecurity and IT operations and security risks has been incredibly impactful for our customers. Cybersecurity threats will only continue to get more complex, and having someone as talented as Atri not only create and implement solutions for our customers, but lead and develop our teams, is vital to our organization and our customers’ missions,'' shares TIAG’s Managing Principal and Chief
Strategy Officer, Umang Modi.
Since joining TIAG in 2020, Atri has advanced the company’s cybersecurity capability, helping customers throughout the DoD design, implement, and maintain information system security controls and countermeasures. He developed strategies and plans on processes for implementing security, applying systems engineering, and assessing various technologies for the government customers.
As Cybersecurity Technical Director, Atri will lead TIAG’s efforts in identifying and shaping new business opportunities that advances potential customers’ cybersecurity capabilities. He will work closely with TIAG’s portfolio managers to provide technical expertise, develop white papers, and form responses to RFIs and RFPs.Additionally, he will collaborate with operational directors to ensure continuity and quality between strategy during proposal and contract execution by developing project plan, acquiring proper resources, and initiating the program. Overall, his focus will be on securing and protecting information and operational technologies (IT/OT) in support of customers’ mission.
About TIAG®
TIAG specializes in transformation and innovation. We are a proud woman-owned business and Great Place to Work-Certified® company focused on empowering the brightest minds with a shared passion for making an impact. Our expertise in streamlining complex mission critical processes and delivering results that exceed expectations sets us apart and can be seen in our ISO 9001/27001 certification and achieving CMMI Level 3. To see how we are making a difference for our customers and in our communities, visit us at tiag.net.
Umang Modi
TIAG
+1 703-957-0380
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn