TIAG® Promotes Melissa Leonard German to Executive Director of Human Resources
RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 -- RESTON, Va. TIAG, an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense, is pleased to announce the promotion of Melissa (Missy) Leonard German to Executive Director of Human Resources.
“Missy is instrumental in developing TIAG’s corporate culture and creating synergy across all facets of our organization—innovation, leadership, and inclusiveness—to create great experiences for our employees,” shares TIAG’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Neil Lampton.
As the lead of TIAG’s HR team since 2009, Missy has managed the people-functions of TIAG—developing equitable and ethical corporate policies and practices, training, benefits design, performance management and internal communication and retention strategies—all while ensuring that the legal and regulatory compliance requirements are met and align with TIAG’s mission, values and talent strategy.
“Our employees are the heartbeat of TIAG and without their collective expertise, talents and passion we would not be who we are today. It has been my mission over the years to ensure that TIAG continually supports a workplace environment where employees feel heard, supported and included so that they can thrive as the valuable organizational contributors they are,” shares Missy.
Which is why she’s led many initiatives and programs to create community and make employees feel seen and heard, including designing workplace amenities and benefits like flexible time off, and recognition around important milestones (work anniversaries, engagements, weddings, births, education, publishing, and more!) for all employees
Respected by industry peers as a engaging, strategic expert on culture Missy is a SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP), a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and possesses the SHRM Inclusive Workplace Culture Specialty Credential.
About TIAG®
TIAG specializes in transformation and innovation. We are a proud woman-owned business and Great Place to Work-Certified® company focused on empowering the brightest minds with a shared passion for making an impact. Our expertise in streamlining complex mission critical processes and delivering results that exceed expectations sets us apart and can be seen in our ISO 9001/27001 certification and achieving CMMI Level 3. To see how we are making a difference for our customers and in our communities, visit us at tiag.net.
