Angela Carr elected President of Defense Counsel of Rhode Island (DCRI)

Accomplished civil litigator, trial attorney and Barton Gilman partner, Angela L. Carr, has been nominated to lead the DCRI association of attorneys.

Angela L. Carr was recently nominated to serve as President of Defense Counsel of Rhode Island (DCRI).

DCRI is an association of attorneys that advances the interests of businesses and individuals in civil litigation. Members of DCRI include a variety of civil defense attorneys who practice both in corporate and firm settings. DCRI provides educational and support services for its members and advocates on legislative issues that impact the defense bar and the judicial system.

“DCRI is an important organization within Rhode Island’s legal community, and I am truly honored to be elected to serve as President,” said Angela Carr.

An accomplished civil litigator and trial attorney, Angela focuses her practice on medical and professional liability defense. She advises medical professionals, hospitals, medical practices, and other healthcare-related organizations in all stages of the litigation lifecycle. Angela provides skilled representation to health care providers before federal and state courts, administrative agencies, and licensing boards in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In addition, she routinely consults with hospitals and healthcare practice groups on risk management and patient safety. Angela also represents students involved in Title IX investigations at local colleges.

In addition to her role with DCRI, Angela serves as the president of the Providence College Greater Providence Alumni Club, and as a member of the Executive Committee of the Providence College President’s Council. She is a member of the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel. In 2015, she completed the Leadership Rhode Island (Lambda II Class) community leadership program.

Angela was named a 2019 Woman to Watch in Legal Services and a 2014 40 Under Forty by Providence Business News, a Lawyer of Professional Excellence by Rhode Island Monthly in 2020, a Rhode Island Super Lawyer Rising Star from 2012-2014 and Super Lawyer in 2015, and a Massachusetts Super Lawyer in 2017-2020.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, Providence and New York, offering legal services in a wide variety of matters, including medical and other professional liability defense, premises liability and business litigation, as well as education law, employment, family law, insurance coverage, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, the Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.

