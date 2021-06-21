Mente Group Names David Hayes As Managing Director - Southeast

ORLANDO, FLA., USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group has appointed business aircraft sales professional David Hayes as managing director – Southeast, based in Orlando, Fla. Hayes comes to the Mente Group from Textron Inc., where he led national sales teams for Textron Specialized Vehicles, TRU Simulation + Training, and Textron Aviation, where he was regional sales director for Citation jets.

During his two-decade aviation career he was also a flight instructor group leader for FlightSafety International, a first officer for Delta connection Comair Airlines, and captain and PIC on a Falcon 900EX for a private company. He holds a degree in finance from the University of Georgia – Terry College of Business.

“David's direct aircraft sales experience, familiarity with pilot and safety training and firsthand knowledge of business jet operations, will clearly benefit Mente Group’s clientele interested in buying and selling private aircraft,” said Brian Proctor, company president and CEO. “He is skilled in sales, product marketing, management, leadership, team development and proficient in sales tools,” Proctor added.

About Mente Group

Mente Group, an aviation advisory and brokerage firm, offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services to include fleet planning, buying and selling of new and preowned aircraft, appraisals and residual value forecasting, flight department startups, completion and refurbishment, audits and operational alignment, and Mente 360, a scalable, reliable and cost-effective corporate aviation asset advisory program. With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, and Portland, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries.

Mente Group is a member of International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). For more information, visit http://www.mentegroup.com. Mente Group is a holding of Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC.

About Aquila Aviation Ventures

Aquila Aviation Ventures is an investment company formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth. The company identifies and invests in high-growth firms within the business aviation sector. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Proctor, Aquila holds Millbrook Air, a charter and aircraft management company, and Mente Group. Aquila recently invested in Mente Group, which has permitted it to recapitalize in order to expand its platform and fund high quality products. Aquila is a City+Ventures company.

About City+Ventures

City+Ventures is a premier development and investment company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots but regional and national assets, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; an aviation investment, aircraft management, charter and consulting group; real estate management; and construction-related businesses, in addition to holding a real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures’ proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list. For more information, visit https://city-ventures.com/.

Jim Gregory, for Mente Group
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here

