S.D. Highway 50 Construction to Begin in Chamberlain in July

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Contact: Travis Holthaus, Engineering Supervisor, 605-995-8120

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work will begin on the regrade of S.D. Highway 50 in Chamberlain from Paul Gust Road to Sorenson Drive, shoulder widening from Sorenson Drive to Interstate 90, and asphalt resurfacing on S.D. Highway 50 from North Main Street to King Street. Work is scheduled to begin on the northbound/westbound lanes from Paul Gust Road to Sorenson Drive Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Traffic will be maintained through the project at all times by a combination of lane closures and flagger and pilot car operations. Motorists should be aware of suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, construction equipment, and workers adjacent to the roadway.

The $11 million project consists of grading, asphalt surfacing, lighting, landslide area repair, and pipe repair. A center turn lane will be constructed from Sorenson Drive to I-90 to improve safety.

Loiseau Construction, Inc. of Flandreau is the prime contractor for this project. The anticipated completion date for the project is November 2021.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-