Rutland Barracks/ Arrest on Warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B402418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 18, 2021, at 1510 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon Ave in West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest On Warrants

ACCUSED: Zachary Lapointe

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Friday, June 18th, 2021 at 1510 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were on patrol in the Town of West Rutland, Vermont. They observed a male who was known to them as Zachary Lapointe, walking on Clarendon Ave. Troopers arrested Lapointe on an outstanding Parole violation warrant. Lapointe also has underlying charges to include possession of stolen property, larceny, burglary, and the sale of cocaine. Lapointe was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where he was released to the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: TBD

COURT: Rutland County.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraign