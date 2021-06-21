Rutland Barracks/ Arrest on Warrants
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B402418
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 18, 2021, at 1510 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon Ave in West Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest On Warrants
ACCUSED: Zachary Lapointe
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Friday, June 18th, 2021 at 1510 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were on patrol in the Town of West Rutland, Vermont. They observed a male who was known to them as Zachary Lapointe, walking on Clarendon Ave. Troopers arrested Lapointe on an outstanding Parole violation warrant. Lapointe also has underlying charges to include possession of stolen property, larceny, burglary, and the sale of cocaine. Lapointe was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where he was released to the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: TBD
COURT: Rutland County.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraign