Virtual BDRs Don't Call In Sick
As Sales Professionals Demand More From Their Employers, Virtual BDRs Become A More Viable Alternative
A recent example of a post I read is whether a sales professional should be paid 100% commission while on parental leave. 73% said yes, 27% said no.”LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We first discovered the concept of a Virtual Business Development Representative in 2018, while deploying outbound sales campaigns for several dozen clients. The business problem - sales reps come and go from companies, and they take their networks with them, sales professionals aren’t cheap, and most sales reps aren’t consistent with their daily outreach tasks. And a Virtual Business Development Representative doesn't call in sick.
— Chad Burmeister
According to Chad Burmeister, CEO of ScaleX.ai, "Sales professionals today are expecting more and more from their employers than in years past. A recent example of a post I read is whether a sales professional should be paid 100% commission while on parental leave. 73% said yes, 27% said no." (Link to the post on LinkedIn)
As employees demand more from their employees such as unlimited paid vacation time, 100% commissions paid whether actively selling or not, and other things, a Virtual BDR becomes a more and more viable alternative.
In a recent study by the ScaleX data analyst team:
-On average across a few dozen deployments, a Virtual BDR generates 64.1 warm introductions into 566 target accounts in under 90 days, when powered by Artificial Intelligence (Link to the analysis here)
-On average, a Virtual BDR executing LinkedIn outreach, generates a 29.5% reply rate on messages sent. A traditional in-house BDR often sends just a few LinkedIn requests/day, where a virtual BDR doesn't call in sick, and executes all tasks that it was assigned for the day
Since launching the AI for Sales podcast, Chad Burmeister has interviewed nearly 100 thought leaders in and around artificial intelligence. To subscribe visit your favorite podcast provider including Apple and all the others.
About ScaleX.ai - ScaleX.ai delivers pipeline as a service, powered by artificial intelligence. Whether you are looking to bring 10X more productivity to your internal sales team, or partner with a company that consistently delivers 25 or more meetings per month per BDR, ScaleX has a solution. To learn more about ScaleX Introductions, the latest AI for Sales technology, watch the Video: https://vimeo.com/503175002.
