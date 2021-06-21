ORANGE ARROW PARTNERS WITH UNIV. OF PITTSBURGH, UNIV. OF MIAMI AND UCLA TO PRESENT 2021 PERFORMANCE INVITATIONAL
The national virtual academy for student-athletes presented by Super Bakery
Sports is the common denominator that is a true equalizer and makes it possible to introduce change and inclusion into the daily conversation.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange Arrow Players Association (OA) is excited to announce an expanded lineup for its 2021 OA Performance Invitational powered by Super Bakery. The Performance Invitational is for grade school student-athletes to be coached in life success skills by D1 Power 5 college student-athletes. The grade school student-athletes can look forward to highly engaging activities, guest speakers, competition-based learning, virtual university tours, food, and more.
— Orange Arrow Founder & President Shawn Robinson
Event partners include the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Miami, and the University of California, Los Angeles. Student-athletes from each university will share personal experiences and teach life performance skills for the young student-athlete participants using OA’s evidence-based learning curriculum.
The Invitational will occur over two different sessions: July 6, 8, and 10 and July 20, 22, and 24. Due to the ongoing nature of the pandemic, this year’s event will be held virtually, allowing students to be engaged nationwide and providing the opportunity to host even more guest speakers. Orange Arrow has pivoted to this digital platform to alleviate any concerns.
“We get to experience a lot of other perspectives, especially with everything that's going on in our society right now with social justice and social injustice initiatives,” said Colin Scott, parent of a grade school participant. “Having Orange Arrow as a resource for me as a parent and for my son is very meaningful.”
Orange Arrow is committed to intentionally weaving diversity and inclusion into the organization's fabric to build cross-cultural relationships and break down barriers between races.
“Having a Black role model in my life has led me to be the person I am today, ” said Frank, a grade school student-athlete. “Orange Arrow completely changed my life.”
In a sports team, people come together from different backgrounds to win a game. The same thing applies to Orange Arrow. A diverse group of people come together to win in the game of life.
“Orange Arrow is a program where youth are exposed in safe environments to have difficult conversations around race, equity, assumptions, and experiences,” said Orange Arrow Founder & President Shawn Robinson. “Sports is the common denominator that is a true equalizer and makes it possible to introduce change and inclusion into the daily conversation.”
Focus areas for this year’s event include: financial literacy, leadership, public speaking, equity vs. equality, mental performance, building cross-cultural relationships, strengthening family relationships, cooking, and more.
Highlights from the 2020 academy included surprise visits from NFL athletes, including Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen and Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Miles Sanders. This year’s surprise guests are sure to be just as inspiring and captivating for the young athletes.
College student-athletes are the key to OA’s success, and their development is a big part of OA’s impact. OA has discovered that one of the best ways to learn is by teaching. Providing opportunities for them to experience collaborating in this way, leading and guiding young athletes, telling their stories, and facilitating learning and development, allows them to embrace these lessons in ways that go beyond what they would normally experience.
The OA Performance Invitational is presented by Super Bakery. Founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris, Super Bakery focuses on providing better nutrition in products that school children actually enjoy. Other sponsors include Sodexo and the American Eagle Outfitters Foundation and along with the organization's generous donors.
For more information or to support the Orange Arrow Players Association, please visit www.OrangeArrow.org.
About Orange Arrow Players Association
The Orange Arrow Players Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers innovative programs dedicated to serving youth and influencing their path to success using sports-themed curricula. Founded in 2013, Orange Arrow develops extensive partnerships with school districts and universities.
About Super Bakery
Super Bakery was established with the mission of providing better nutrition in products that school kids actually liked. The company grew from initially serving schools in seven Midwest states to today's significant national presence in the school foodservice marketplace and beyond. Super Bakery is owned by NFL Hall of Famer, Penn State legend, and longtime Orange Arrow supporter, Franco Harris.
