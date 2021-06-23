ReleaseOwl, the native DevOps platform for SAP, announces advanced change management for N N+1 Landscape
ReleaseOwl has announced its new Summer'21 release with advanced DevOps features for SAP applications to streamline the change management across N N+1 Landscape
Efficient change management across parallel landscapes is critical to the agile transformation of SAP practice. Advanced transport management features of Summer'21 Release add great value to SAP teams”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReleaseOwl, the native DevOps platform for SAP today has announced its Summer'21 release with a focus on seamless change and release management for parallel landscapes. This release will add significant value for teams developing applications on SAP on-premise ( ECC, S/4 HANA ) to be able to effortlessly migrate their changes across multiple landscapes.
— Niranjan Gattupalli, Founder CEO of ReleaseOwl
Being a SAAS offering and natively built on SAP - ReleaseOwl significantly solves the challenges related to Solman and other tools in the marketplace with the installation, setup, operations, and infrastructure maintenance.
Here are some of the highlights of the Summer' 21 Release:
Automated Transport Impact Analysis
SAP teams now have a rich early warning system for their transports with comprehensive validation checks like transport dependencies, downgrade protection, dynamic test class detection for the objects, ABAP test execution and code coverage reports, static code analysis for ABAP with ATC integration, package versions check, alerts and approval process for critical objects, conflict management and many more.
Merge editor and retrofit mechanism for parallel landscapes
This release announces the first of its kind cloud-based merge and retrofit editor for SAP both customization and workbench requests. SAP teams need not coordinate heavily across multiple time zone to resolve conflicts in case of migrating changes between their implementation and maintenance landscapes. ReleaseOwl users with transport management permissions can resolve merge conflicts in the browser and effortlessly retrofit changes across parallel landscapes.
Transport of Copies
Transport of Copies is a great feature for quickly moving a change into a unit testing environment without actually releasing the transport. This will simplify the number of transports to be created to complete a particular user story or feature and thereby reducing the sequencing hassles associated with moving those transports in the particular order across the SAP landscape.
Unified Deployment Architecture
ReleaseOwl announced a unified deployment architecture with this Summer' 21 release. The Release Pipelines designed for the automated deployments into each environment in the SAP landscape along with necessary orchestration involving approvals, task assignments and notifications are flexible to handle multiple types of SAP artifacts in uniformly. Be it the bundle of transports to be moved to UAT or changes coming from ABAP GIT or the latest Multi-Target Archive (MTAR ) bundle of the cloud application or the Packages / IFlows / Value Streams of your SAP CPI ( Cloud Integration Suite) - all handled effectively by the Release Pipelines making ReleaseOwl, the first ever platform with unified DevOps for SAP
Jira / ServiceNow Integration
With Summer' 21 release, webhooks are released for Jira and ServiceNow, so that any update made to a user story or incident in Jira or ServiceNow will update automatically in the ReleaseOwl transport management module.
The sync with ALM is bi-directional with all the transport validation results, approval details and deployment ( import ) information of the transports related to the user story will be all be updated back to Jira / Service now so that your ALM will be your source of truth.
Benefits of ReleaseOwl for SAP customers
1. ReleaseOwl is the DevOps Platform for SAP that is future-ready.
ReleaseOwl is the only platform that has support for SAP on-premise, S/4 HANA Cloud, and SAP CPI ( Integration Suite) which means that while it fully helps customers with rich change management for their current ECC systems, it will be also a valuable asset for customers moving to cloud or directly developing applications on S/4 HANA cloud.
2. The total cost of ownership of ReleaseOwl is less compared to Solman and other tools.
ReleaseOwl comes in as a SAAS offering with user subscription-based pricing. It comes with a commitment to application upgrades and infrastructure maintenance at no extra cost. Customer case studies have revealed that the cost of ownership with Solman is approximately 200K ( for two Solman systems - installation, setup, infrastructure cost and having a Solman expert in addition to change manager for a team of 20 ) per annum over three years.
The cost of ReleaseOwl is much lesser compared and with no additional investment in infrastructure.
3. A comprehensive early warning system for SAP application development.
With its transport impact analysis and retrofit editor, SAP teams can ensure high-quality change management and experience lesser downtimes or deployment issues during production releases especially when migrating changes between multiple SAP landscapes.
This shift left strategy of providing more power to development teams in the early phases of SDLC will bring quality at the source and faster delivery of features.
If you are an IT leader or leading agile transformation of the SAP practice and looking to streamline and accelerate change management without heavy IT investment, ReleaseOwl will be the tool of your choice.
