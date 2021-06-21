Dippin’ Daisy’s Launches New Collection With Aspyn Ovard
LA-based swimwear and clothing brand partners with the popular influencer and boutique owner on the summer launch of the new playful line for women and girls
So excited for these custom swimsuits to launch. We have been working on them for over a year so we had a lot of time to perfect the colors and prints, and I love that I get to match my baby!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dippin’ Daisy’s, the Los Angeles-made swimwear line known for its body-loving fits and fun prints is proud to announce its first-ever collection of mommy-and-me swimwear styles, co-designed by content creator, Aspyn Ovard Ferris.
— Aspyn Ovard Ferris
Dippin’s Daisy’s founder, Elaine Tran, and her team are excited to partner with the young entrepreneur as they continue their mission of female empowerment by bringing confidence, body positivity and comfort to women across the US through their inclusive swim and clothing designs.
“We are so excited to team up with Aspyn for our first mommy-and-me swimwear collection,” Tran said. “It has been an amazing experience working with Aspyn throughout the entire design process. She has a true eye for detail and fashion and we’re thrilled to finally share these beautiful styles with the Dippin’ Daisy’s family!”
The Dippin' Daisy's x Aspyn Ovard collection was inspired by Ovard Ferris’ daughter, Cove, and is designed to be mixed and matched. The collection features one-piece and bikini separates for women and girls in cute prints, ranging from feminine florals and summer stripes, to soft neutral colorways. The goal for the line was to leave the wearer feeling comfortable and beautiful, and it includes a variety of high-waisted styles ranging from moderate to full-coverage options. The girls’ collection mirrors the women’s pieces, for super fun mom-and-daughter matching sets.
“So excited for these custom swimsuits to launch,” Ovard Ferris said. “We have been working on them for over a year so we had a lot of time to perfect the colors and prints, and I love that I get to match my baby!”
The swimwear pieces will be exclusively available online at www.dippindaisys.com and www.lucaandgrae.com in women’s sizes XS through XL, and children’s styles available 2T, 4, 6, and 8.
For more information and to follow for more exciting brand updates, visit @dippindaisys on Instagram.
About Aspyn Ovard Ferris: Aspyn Ovard Ferris is a 23-year old lifestyle blogger and Youtuber. Over the years, her curation of vivacious lifestyle and fashion inspiration content has created a loyal community with over 5 million followers across her social media platforms. Her passion for style and sharing her fashion tips and trends inspired her to open an online women’s clothing boutique, Luca + Grae.
About Dippin’ Daisy’s: Founded in 2015, Dippin’ Daisy’s is one of the fastest-growing swim brands on the market today, with over a thousand killer new styles produced yearly. As part of our commitment to the local economy, all of our styles are USA-made in Los Angeles, California. Every year, we strive to reduce our environmental footprint through our textiles, our production, and our packaging. With hand-selected luxury fabrics designed to keep their shape and vibrancy over time, we ensure that you feel confident rocking classic, head-turning swim year after year. As a female-founded company, we believe in empowering and creating opportunities for women. That stance is reflected in everything from our accessible price point, to our size inclusive styles, to the women’s health initiatives we support. At Dippin’ Daisy’s, we want every girl who slips into our styles to feel powerful, confident, and in love with life, and we actively invest that spirit into every aspect of what we do.
Erika Fabris
Shout PR
+1 949-574-1440
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn