Life Elements Celebrates 23 Years of Equality California & PRIDE With EQUALITY CBD Bath Bomb & Special Rainbow Tickets
PRIDE is not just a once a year event for Life Elements, but a lifetime event.”ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the 23rd anniversary of the founding of Equality California (EQCA.org) the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, Life Elements has randomly placed 23 Rainbow tickets in selected Equality CBD Bath Bomb packages purchased throughout PRIDE month. The PRIDE Rainbow ticket promotion offers the opportunity to receive different discounts and gift certificates including $500 in Life Elements products for one lucky customer. While the PRIDE Rainbow ticket promotion will end June 30, 2021, each ticket specifies a discount code to be used on any purchase at www.lifeeleements.com on or before August 31, 2021.
— Martha Van Inwegen
In addition, Life Elements is proud to confirm the Life Elements Equality CBD Bath Bomb will permanently join its Life Elements CBD Bath Bomb Collection with 10% of this unique wellness product’s year-round sales going to Equality California because “PRIDE is not just a once a year event for Life Elements, but a lifetime event.”
Wrapped in colorful Rainbow packaging, Life Elements marked the beginning of PRIDE Month with the release of its commemorative EQUALITY pin and its highly anticipated Equality CBD Bath Bomb. Made with love and comprised of 200 mg hemp-derived broad spectrum CBD, locally sourced, organic flowers and pure essential oils, the Equality CBD Bath Bomb is a vibrant, empowering combination that blossoms into a highly effective, self-care product to create a therapeutic bath soak to sooth, de-stress, and alleviate pain while showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.
The Life Elements Equality CBD Bath Bomb is available for purchase for $20.
Life Elements will provide samples for verified media requests.
Contact us at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skincare solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com
Michelle Roe
Life Elements
+1 760-464-1628
email us here