Chip Seal and Fog Seal Project on Highways 85 and 34 to Start

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, June 17, 2021 Contact: Bryan Parks, Transportation Project Manager, 605-394-1640

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a chip seal and fog seal application will be applied to U.S. Highway 85 and S.D. Highway 34 in the Rapid City area beginning Monday, June 21. The chip seal will begin on Highway 85 with Highway 34 following.

The chip seal will take place on Highway 85 from the Wyoming border to near Cheyenne Crossing and will take approximately four days to complete with an additional two days for the fog seal.

The chip seal will take place on Highway 34 from the intersection of S.D. Highway 79 east of Sturgis to the Belle Fourche River and will take approximately six days to complete with an additional two days for the fog seal.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal applications.

The prime contractor on this $1.4 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. from Ortonville, Minnesota.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

Chip Seal and Fog Seal Project on Highways 85 and 34 to Start

