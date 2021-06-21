RAM TOOL TO OPEN A BRANCH IN INDIANAPOLIS
Birmingham-based Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. today announced that it has opened a new greenfield branch in Indianapolis.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birmingham-based Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. today announced that it has opened a new greenfield branch in Indianapolis.
With the new branch, Ram Tool now operates 44 branches in 17 states, servicing over 70,000 job sites in the markets they serve. The Indianapolis branch is Ram Tool’s first branch in the state of Indiana and is located at 4188 South Indianapolis Road in Lebanon.
"We’ve seen a lot of growth and success in the Midwest in recent years and we see Indianapolis as the next step in that growth. Our goal for any market we enter is to win on the job sites, and we’ve been able to do that in Louisville, Cincinnati, Chicago, Detroit and Columbus. There’s not a doubt in my mind that we’ll be able to do that in Indianapolis as well.” said Page Naftel, president of Ram Tool.
From a single branch in Birmingham, AL, Ram Tool has grown outwards in all directions and plans to continue that growth in 2021 and beyond.
"We’ve proven our concept of job site service everywhere we’ve opened branches," said Hillery Head, CEO of Ram Tool. "All our associates are trained to have a sense of urgency in all they do and to provide heroic service to our customers wherever and whenever needed. That’s what has worked for us in the past and we’re confident that it will work for us in Indianapolis."
About Ram Tool
Founded in 1967, Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. is an industry leader in construction supply distribution. Ram Tool annually delivers over 25,000 different construction products from over 3,500 suppliers to over 70,000 different job sites in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Texas. The company, headquartered in Birmingham, AL is privately-held. For more information visit https://ramtool.com.
