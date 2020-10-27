RAM TOOL OPENS A BRANCH IN DETROIT
BIRMINGHAM, AL, US, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birmingham-based Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. today announced that it has opened a new greenfield branch in Detroit, MI.
With the new branch, Ram Tool now operates 43 branches in 16 states, servicing over 50,000 job sites in the markets they serve. The Detroit branch is Ram Tool’s first branch in the state of Michigan and is located at 50732 Sabrina Drive in Shelby Carter Township.
"We’re very excited to be opening our first branch in Michigan, especially given the current circumstances," stated Page Naftel, president of Ram Tool. "The fact that we’re able to grow in a time of economic uncertainty speaks to the strength of Ram Tool as an organization. We’re adding jobs in a time of unprecedented unemployment and we’re very proud of that."
From a single branch in Birmingham, AL, Ram Tool has grown outwards in all directions and plans to continue that growth into the Midwest.
"We’ve proven our concept of job site service everywhere we’ve opened branches," said Hillery Head, CEO of Ram Tool. "All our associates are trained to have a sense of urgency in all they do and to provide heroic service to our customers wherever and whenever needed. That’s what has worked for us in the past and we’re confident that it will work for us in Detroit."
About Ram Tool
Founded in 1967, Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. is an industry leader in construction supply distribution. Ram Tool annually delivers over 25,000 different construction products from over 3,500 suppliers to over 50,000 different job sites in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Texas. The company, headquartered in Birmingham, AL is privately-held. For more information visit https://ramtool.com.
For further information contact:
Mike Doyle, Director of Marketing – mike.doyle@ramtool.com
