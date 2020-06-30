RAM TOOL TO OPEN A BRANCH IN COLUMBUS
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birmingham-based Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. today announced that it has opened a new greenfield branch in Columbus, OH.
With the new branch, Ram Tool now operates 43 branches in 15 states, servicing over 50,000 job sites in the markets they serve. The Columbus branch is Ram Tool’s second branch in the state of Ohio and is located at 4051 Fondorf Drive. In 2018 Ram Tool opened its first Ohio branch in Fairfield, OH, just north of Cincinnati.
"We’re very excited to be opening our second branch in Ohio, especially given the current circumstances," stated Page Naftel, president of Ram Tool. "The fact that we’re able to grow in a time of economic uncertainty speaks to the strength of Ram Tool as an organization. We’re adding jobs in a time of unprecedented unemployment and we’re very proud of that."
From a single branch in Birmingham, AL, Ram Tool has grown outwards in all directions and plans to continue that growth into the Midwest.
"We’ve proven our concept of job site service everywhere we’ve opened branches," said Hillery Head, CEO of Ram Tool. "All our associates are trained to have a sense of urgency in all they do and to provide heroic service to our customers wherever and whenever needed. That’s what has worked for us in the past and we’re confident that it will work for us in Columbus."
About Ram Tool
Founded in 1967, Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. is an industry leader in construction supply distribution. Ram Tool annually delivers over 25,000 different construction products from over 3,500 suppliers to over 50,000 different job sites in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Texas. The company, headquartered in Birmingham, AL is privately-held. For more information visit https://ramtool.com.
