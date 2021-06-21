Milkio products are now Butterfly marked, as they’re Non-GMO Project Verified
Milkio grass-fed ghee products are now Non-GMO Project Verified. The butterfly logo on the product approves the 100% purity & non-GMO claim of Milkio ghee.
Milkio Foods, New Zealand, is delighted to declare that Milkio grass-fed ghee products are now Non-GMO Project Verified.”TEXAS, HOUSTON, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milkio Foods, New Zealand, is delighted to declare that Milkio grass-fed ghee products are now Non-GMO Project Verified.
The endorsement is one of the most stringent 3rd party verifications for non-GMO food products in the USA, with almost 60,000 certified products.
Milkio Grass fed ghee is prepared from 100% grass-fed milk fat of New Zealand grass-fed ruminates. It is a 100% natural product without synthetic color, flavor, or chemical preservatives. Being one of the best quality grass-fed products, like grass-fed ghee, 100% organic grass-fed ghee, and cultured organic grass-fed ghee, it contains up to 64% saturated fats, making it keto Paleo diet friendly.
Milkio grass-fed ghee products are cooked from 100% grass-fed, pasture-raised New Zealand cows’ milk fat. For the apparent reason, they contain more Conjugated linoleic acid and butyrate for making it nutritionally potential than any non-grass-fed ghee variety.
Milkio grass fed ghee products are lactose, casein, gluten, carb, and sugar-free dairy with high smoke points and long shelf-stability.
Milkio Ghee has a minimum of ingredients; naturally delicious New Zealand milk butter is meticulously batch-processed naturally as much as possible to produce ethically and sustainably raised pure grass fed ghee.
Milkio Grass fed ghee is USDA certified for its 100% purity. BioGro, New Zealand, approve its organic claim. So now Milkio grass fed ghee products are Non-GMO Project Verified Non-GMO products.
How does the Butterfly make a difference?
• US shoppers are more conscious of the traceability of their purchased food products.
• 80% of North American adult consumers consider that food quality is vital for health and wellbeing.
• 66% are laying focus for butterfly mark as Butterfly on the label means it is pure and non-GMO food.
• 58% of US consumers buy food brands that are made clean, pure, and from a good place, safe, and protected.
Butterfly mark on Milkio Grass fed ghee products is a validation of its purity, sustainability, and the assurance of a premium quality product supported by a 150-year old deep dairy practice.
The Non-GMO Project verification at present applies to the following Milkio Grass fed ghee products:
• Cultured Organic Grass fed ghee
• 100% Organic Grass fed ghee
• Grass fed ghee
• Cultured Grass fed ghee
Now Milkio Grass-fed ghee products are available on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, etc. for easy buying with the best convenience.
