Milkio products are now Butterfly marked, as they’re Non-GMO Project Verified

non gmo cultured organic

cultured organic Ghee from Milkio Foods

cultured Grass-fed ghee

cultured Grass-fed ghee

Non gmo Grass-fed ghee

Non gmo Grass-fed ghee

Milkio grass-fed ghee products are now Non-GMO Project Verified. The butterfly logo on the product approves the 100% purity & non-GMO claim of Milkio ghee.

Milkio Foods, New Zealand, is delighted to declare that Milkio grass-fed ghee products are now Non-GMO Project Verified.”
— Milkio Foods
TEXAS, HOUSTON, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milkio Foods, New Zealand, is delighted to declare that Milkio grass-fed ghee products are now Non-GMO Project Verified.

The endorsement is one of the most stringent 3rd party verifications for non-GMO food products in the USA, with almost 60,000 certified products.

Milkio Grass fed ghee is prepared from 100% grass-fed milk fat of New Zealand grass-fed ruminates. It is a 100% natural product without synthetic color, flavor, or chemical preservatives. Being one of the best quality grass-fed products, like grass-fed ghee, 100% organic grass-fed ghee, and cultured organic grass-fed ghee, it contains up to 64% saturated fats, making it keto Paleo diet friendly.

Milkio grass-fed ghee products are cooked from 100% grass-fed, pasture-raised New Zealand cows’ milk fat. For the apparent reason, they contain more Conjugated linoleic acid and butyrate for making it nutritionally potential than any non-grass-fed ghee variety.

Milkio grass fed ghee products are lactose, casein, gluten, carb, and sugar-free dairy with high smoke points and long shelf-stability.

Milkio Ghee has a minimum of ingredients; naturally delicious New Zealand milk butter is meticulously batch-processed naturally as much as possible to produce ethically and sustainably raised pure grass fed ghee.

Milkio Grass fed ghee is USDA certified for its 100% purity. BioGro, New Zealand, approve its organic claim. So now Milkio grass fed ghee products are Non-GMO Project Verified Non-GMO products.

How does the Butterfly make a difference?
• US shoppers are more conscious of the traceability of their purchased food products.
• 80% of North American adult consumers consider that food quality is vital for health and wellbeing.
• 66% are laying focus for butterfly mark as Butterfly on the label means it is pure and non-GMO food.
• 58% of US consumers buy food brands that are made clean, pure, and from a good place, safe, and protected.

Butterfly mark on Milkio Grass fed ghee products is a validation of its purity, sustainability, and the assurance of a premium quality product supported by a 150-year old deep dairy practice.
The Non-GMO Project verification at present applies to the following Milkio Grass fed ghee products:
• Cultured Organic Grass fed ghee
• 100% Organic Grass fed ghee
• Grass fed ghee
• Cultured Grass fed ghee

Now Milkio Grass-fed ghee products are available on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, etc. for easy buying with the best convenience.

Click the link below for More details and certification
https://milkio.co.nz/downloads/
https://milkio.co.nz/non-gmo/

New Zealand Office:
Milkio Foods New Zealand
18 Lincoln Street, Frankton, Hamilton 3204,
New Zealand

USA Office:
Milkio Foods Inc
2500 Wilcrest, Brierforest Suite 300 Houston, Texas 77042
Phone: +1 (346) 666-6707

HOW TO BUY:
For further information or to purchase MILKIO ORGANIC GRASS FED GHEE, please contact our Account Manager via contact@milkio.co.nz

Milkio Foods Inc
Milkio Foods
+1 346-666-6707
contact@milkio.co.nz
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Milkio’s ghee is sourced from the purest New Zealand dairy

You just read:

Milkio products are now Butterfly marked, as they’re Non-GMO Project Verified

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Milkio Foods Inc
Milkio Foods
+1 346-666-6707 contact@milkio.co.nz
Company/Organization
Milkio Foods Limited
76 C , Maui Street, Pukete, Te Rapa, Hamilton 3200
Te Rapa, 3200
New Zealand
0223934656
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Milkio is the only New Zealand exporter of ghee. The company's range includes Organic Cow Ghee, Grass Fed Sheep Ghee, Grass Fed Cow Ghee Infused with Garlic, Chilli or Lime, as well as High Aroma Cow Ghee. The company sells branded products but also offers private label services.

Contact Milkio Foods

More From This Author
Milkio products are now Butterfly marked, as they’re Non-GMO Project Verified
Milkio A2 Organic Grass-fed Ghee Has Bagged the Badge of The Finalist
Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee & A2 Organic ghee is now in the US stores
View All Stories From This Author