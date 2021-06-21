CleverCards Appoints Martin Polak as UK Government & Public Sector VP of Sales
Martin Polak's appointment comes on the back of strong growth for CleverCards in the sector, with more than 60 Public Sector bodies adopting the payments tech
Martin's knowledge of UK financial services regulation and its application to Government and Public Sector payments will enable us to deliver an unrivalled level of support to the market”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CleverCards, a leading global payments platform, today announced the appointment of Martin Polak as VP of Sales for the UK Government & Public Sector.
— Kealan Lennon, CEO at CleverCards
The engagement comes on the back of strong growth for CleverCards in the sector, with more than 60 Public Sector bodies adopting the technology to enable a range of instant pay-outs to employees, including incentive and reward pay-outs and expense reimbursements, and citizens, via social welfare payments such as housing benefit, carers allowance and personal independence payments.
Martin, a payments industry veteran, brings a wealth of experience in building commercial relationships with both public & private sector organisations and overseeing the successful deployment of Fintech led solutions.
Prior to joining CleverCards, he was Financial Services Category Manager EMEA at InComm Europe, where he was fully accountable for creating and implementing the strategy for the category and working closely with risk and governance departments to ensure regulatory compliance throughout. Additionally, Martin has consulted for leading international anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) software solutions providers. In the wake of several high-profile anti-money laundering scandals in the payments industry, demonstrable AML expertise and compliance is essential for any company working with Government and Public Sector bodies.
“The UK government and Public Sector’s commitment to the digitalisation of payments, to support financial inclusion and help millions of citizens benefit from evolved digital payment services is gathering pace. With existing providers unable to deliver adequate, compliant solutions, we have seen a surge in demand for CleverCards from Public Sector organisations seeking to benefit from our reliable, easy to implement platform,” says Kealan Lennon, CEO at CleverCards. “Martin is a huge asset to the company. His knowledge of UK financial services regulation and its application to Government and Public Sector payments will enable us to deliver an unrivalled level of support to the market.”
CleverCards empowers public and private sector organisations to manage employee, vendor and beneficiary pay-outs on one platform. Recipients are paid instantly via a pre-paid digital Mastercard, sent directly to their mobile phone, which they can spend online or in-store.
Martin comments, “This is a really exciting time for the payments industry. A growing number of Public Sector bodies are realising the huge security, inclusivity and efficiency benefits digital payment solutions have to offer. CleverCards is leading the charge on this front, and I’m delighted to join the team and help drive that change.”
