OpKey Joins Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technology Partner Program
OpKey joins Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technology Partner Program. HPE has certified OpKey’s test automation platform for integration with HPE hardware.DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpKey has proudly announced that it has joined the league of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technology Partners. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has certified OpKey’s test automation platform and has approved its integration with HPE hardware.
With this approval, OpKey is now a silver-tier member of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technology Partner Program. The integration of OpKey with HPE’s cutting-edge product line will help customers to overcome notable barriers in SAP S/4 HANA migration as well as updates.
“We’re very excited by achieving this milestone. Our intelligent test automation and process mining technology has already helped several customers to migrate from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA. Since 35% of the world’s S/4 HANA workload runs on HPE, with this certification, SAP customers on HPE can easily adopt OpKey to accelerate their migration as well as in-sprint cycles”, said Pankaj Goel, co-founder and CEO of OpKey.
• S/4 HANA customers hosted on HPE can enjoy unparalleled SAP test automation experience with fully automated pre-built SAP tests and components.
• OpKey’s intelligent test automation will help SAP customers to achieve 15X faster migration than industry standards.
• OpKey’s ML-based and process mining technique will help customers to achieve more than 90% testing efficiency along with 70% Faster SAP Roll Outs.
With HPE-OpKey partnership, SAP customers deployed on HPE can drive innovation leveraging OpKey’s pre-built SAP tests and components, Risk based Test Automation and End-to-End visibility into change impact across the entire application ecosystem. It is expected that existing SAP customers on HPE will reap the most out of this partnership as OpKey provides them the right post-go-live foundation to smooth the pathway, drive success, and maintain the momentum by keeping pace with SAP major releases.
OpKey’s business focussed test automation framework enables enterprises to deliver high-quality releases faster. Using OpKey’s test automation platform, HPE customers using SAP can automatically generate test cases based on the highlighted change impact to test their migrated/ existing instances. OpKey’s AI-based change impact assessment will help SAP customers cut down the average test scope for a release by 80% while employing only 20% of the efforts. With OpKey, customers can easily achieve more than 95% of test coverage while expediting the test execution process.
Automatic script generation, test execution and reporting by OpKey will ensure that business-critical SAP applications of customers using HPE Hardware are safe and running as per their expectations. By supporting End-to-End testing across multiple technologies including API, UI, Custom & Third-party Apps, OpKey ensures that enterprise business processes are working as intended after SAP application update.
About OpKey
OpKey is the only continuous test automation platform supporting over 14+ ERP applications like SAP, Oracle, Workday, Salesforce, Trackwise, and many more. OpKey provides comprehensive out-of-the-box Pre-built test accelerators with 10000+ Pre-built Business processes across major business modules for these huge enterprise applications. With AI-powered Change Impact analysis and self-healing capabilities, OpKey is making a differentiating change into the digital transformation drive helping customers achieve shorter release cycles and business assurance with seamless test maintenance as application evolves. With an End-to-End platform support, OpKey accelerates automated enterprise application testing for SAP, Salesforce, Trackwise, Oracle, and many other popular ERP’s so that your organization can innovate faster while reducing business risks.
