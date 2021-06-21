Disruptive Fintech start-up Templar Payments™ release a modest funding round for SEIS investors
A bootstrapped SaaS start up with a team of 80* currently building a white-label, standalone merchant onboarding platform targeted at ISO’s.YORK, NORTH YORKSHIRE, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Templar Payments™ have today launched a Seed round intended to give an immediate growth injection into the business and attract institutional investors for a larger Series A round.
"We at Templar Payments™ provide the world’s first fully white-labelled, digital onboarding web application, designed for independent sales organisations (ISOs). Our web app aims to improve the merchant onboarding process for ISOs by making it simpler, smoother and speedier. Our bespoke platform also gives a more personalised experience and allows all communications to take place over one easy to use messaging platform. Completely removing the traditional and tiresome back-and-forth email chains. We have removed the barriers to entry usually associated with the current system and created a platform that is ready to be used immediately by ISOs." said Founder Kathryn Miller.
Templar's main aim is to provide an affordable, off-the-shelf solution that is intuitive to the payment industry’s needs. This will allow all users of the higher-risk, as well as lower risk segments of the market to compete with the easy, fast, simple services offered by the FinTech and Acquiring Giants, typically reserved for low-risk merchants and large organisations such as Stripe.
Templar have already made amazing progress and have recently launched the V2.0 version of their website and web application, off the back off around 400 relevant interviews and discussions with industry stakeholders. This new and improved version has many brand-new features that you can see by visiting templarpayments.com. Templar are also gaining traction with large strategic alliances yet to be announced, a sales process that is beginning to yield fruit and have a number of press angles currently in play, over the coming days, weeks and months.
Templar are hoping to close their SEIS Seed round soon to enable them to further expand upon their ambitious growth plans and further product lines, and ask for any curious and interested investors, for either this round or beyond to contact Templar's CEO Nathan Watkins via nathan.watkins@templarpayments.com
