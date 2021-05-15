GR8PAY partners with disruptive Fintech newcomer, Templar Payments™
GR8PAY, a UK-based, high growth PSP, has partnered with Templar Payments™, to close the tech chasm in the industry between FinTech Giants and Everyone Else
Jamie is running a very efficient ISO, with his own onboarding team, a plethora of banks (for a number of which the team are key partners), simple and fair pricing to merchants.”LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Templar's web application is a standalone, white-label onboarding software, with a beautiful UI that fits neatly into merchant services brokers’ existing manual systems and processes, allowing them to instantly offer merchants a digital-first onboarding process to compete tech stack vs tech stack with the fintech giants. Jamie Hall (CEO) and the 30 strong team at GR8 Pay have a long-term strategic partnership in place with Templar Payments and believe heavily in the onboarding and gateway modules that they have been privy to during closed BETA. They have also input of the design and structure of during stealth mode.
— Nathan Watkins - CEO - Templar Payments™
GR8PAY has striven to make card payments more accessible to merchants by hitting reset on setup, monthly, and cancellation fees which have crept in and up over the years to become industry standard today. Nathan Watkins from Templar Payments stated, “We’ve spoken to every man and his dog in the payments industry and we know that Jamie is running a very efficient ISO, with his own onboarding team, a plethora of banks (for a number of which the team are key partners), simple and fair pricing to merchants... Jamie and the team at GR8 Pay are already running a large high growth ISO within the industry and we have become closer partners over the last 9 months”.
Jamie had this to say on the partnership: "The industry has been crying out for a product like this for at least a decade. We at GR8PAY are excited to have the opportunity to help shape the product not only to our requirements but also to the requirements of every BETA user."
Jamie will be speaking on the tech gap in the payments industry in Templar Payments’ Webinar, The Digital Chasm: How to level the tech playing field between FinTech Giants and Everyone Else., 3 pm-4 pm Monday 17th May.
