GR8PAY partners with disruptive Fintech newcomer, Templar Payments™

Jamie Hall

GR8PAY, a UK-based, high growth PSP, has partnered with Templar Payments™, to close the tech chasm in the industry between FinTech Giants and Everyone Else

Jamie is running a very efficient ISO, with his own onboarding team, a plethora of banks (for a number of which the team are key partners), simple and fair pricing to merchants.” — Nathan Watkins - CEO - Templar Payments™