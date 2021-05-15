PassFort partners with disruptive Fintech newcomer, Templar Payments™
PassFort, the cloud-based RegTech, has partnered with Templar Payments™, to create jobs and close the tech chasm emerging in the payments industry.LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Templar web application is standalone, white-label onboarding software which fits neatly into merchant services brokers’ existing systems and processes, allowing them to instantly offer merchants a digital-first onboarding process as seamless as those of the FinTech Giants. The PassFort integration allows the web app to pre-fill lengthy application forms using data pulled from the web, as well as using OCR technology to read web-available documents pulled from European national companies registers.
The flexibility of PassFort’s APIs feeds directly into UK-based Templar Payments’ biggest strength: building quickly and efficiently using the newest, fastest tech stacks while addressing security through clever code structure and further strategic partnerships.
Incorporated in 2015 to address the growing RegTech market and the decline in “the human touch”, PassFort saw a real need in the market, and as a result now boast customers such as Tide, Curve, and Santander.
Like Templar Payments, their B2B tech-based solution offers their clients all the benefits of technology, without steamrolling human decision-making, discretion, and service. Both products remove unnecessary manual admin from internal processes, empowering players in the payments industry to give more human attention where it should be - with the customers.
Aaron Cheung, Customer Success Manager of PassFort, has this to say on the partnership: "Offering our clients seamless digital solutions without requiring them to sacrifice the human touch is at the heart of both PassFort's and Templar Payments' technology."
As many can relate to, "the human touch" is an area where SMEs already have a huge advantage over the FinTech Giants, who struggle to remain conveniently accessible and friendly at scale. This will be discussed in more detail in Templar Payments' LinkedIn webinar, The Digital Chasm: How to level the tech playing field between FinTech Giants and Everyone Else. 3 pm-4 pm Monday 17th May.
Nathan Watkins
Templar Payments Ltd
07935602989
email us here