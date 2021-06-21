Westminster Barracks / DUI #3 & Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 21B102478

Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/20/2021 / 1829 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jamaica, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3 & Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Cleary Hallett

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/20/2021 at approximately 1829 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a female unable to walk or talk at the Honey Pie in the Town of Jamaica (Windham County), Vermont.

Investigation revealed there were two children in the vehicle at the time Hallett was operating. While speaking with Hallett, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Hallett was later arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment. Hallett was transported to Winhall Police Department for processing.

Hallett was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility, where she will be held until sober. Hallett was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on June 21, 2021 at 12:30 pm to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 21, 2021 @ 12:30 pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kali Lindor

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

kali.lindor@vermont.gov