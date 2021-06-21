Westminster Barracks / DUI #3 & Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102478
Trooper Kali Lindor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/20/2021 / 1829 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jamaica, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3 & Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Cleary Hallett
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/20/2021 at approximately 1829 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a female unable to walk or talk at the Honey Pie in the Town of Jamaica (Windham County), Vermont.
Investigation revealed there were two children in the vehicle at the time Hallett was operating. While speaking with Hallett, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Hallett was later arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment. Hallett was transported to Winhall Police Department for processing.
Hallett was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility, where she will be held until sober. Hallett was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on June 21, 2021 at 12:30 pm to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 21, 2021 @ 12:30 pm
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kali Lindor
Vermont State Police
Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd,
Putney, VT 05346
Tel. 802-722-4600