Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 200 Block of 51st Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, June 18, 2021, in the 200 Block of 51st Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:00 pm, the suspect approached the female victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim with the intention of committing a sexual act. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, 40-50 years of age, approximately 5’8” – 5’9” in height, with a shaved head and a beard. The suspect was wearing denim jeans, a red belt and a red shirt at the time of the offense.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.