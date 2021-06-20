Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Lower Dugway Road Richmond temporary road closure

The incident on Lower Dugway Road in Richmond has been resolved and both lanes of travel are now open.

 

Richmond Police Department

TO: all area media outlets.

 

From: Richmond PD and VSP Williston

 

RE: Lower Dugway Road.

 

 

Due to a motor vehicle situation Lower Dugway Road in Richmond will be closed for an indefinite period of time. There are no further details available.

 

Motorists who need to travel in this area are encouraged to seek alternate routes until further notice.

 

 

Richmond Police Department

 

Officer Dengler

 

 

