Royalton Barracks / DUI & DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B201919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 6/19/21, 0131 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd. Sharon

VIOLATION: DUI / DLS

ACCUSED: Kesle Antonio

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/19/21 at approximately 0131 hours there was a report

of a single motor vehicle crash on River Road in the Town of Sharon. Upon

further investigation, it was determined the operator, Kesle Antonio (35) was

under the influence of intoxicants. Antonio was taken into custody and

transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear in

Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/21

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov