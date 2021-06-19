Royalton Barracks / DUI & DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201919
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 6/19/21, 0131 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd. Sharon
VIOLATION: DUI / DLS
ACCUSED: Kesle Antonio
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/19/21 at approximately 0131 hours there was a report
of a single motor vehicle crash on River Road in the Town of Sharon. Upon
further investigation, it was determined the operator, Kesle Antonio (35) was
under the influence of intoxicants. Antonio was taken into custody and
transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear in
Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/21
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov