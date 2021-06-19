Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI , Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                       

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/19/2021 at approximately 0011 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shadow Lake Road / Cross Roads

VIOLATION: DUI / Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Lambert                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Concord, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a call in Concord of an operator passed out in his vehicle. Upon arrival Troopers observed the operator, later identified as Lambert, unconscious with the vehicle running, and a juvenile in the back seat of his vehicle. While speaking with Lambert, he displayed signs of impairment, and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Lambert was issued a citation to appear at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/5/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: ESSEX

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

