Williston Barracks / Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A102249

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 18, 2021 / 1725 hours

STREET: VT Route 17

TOWN: Buels Gore

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Appalachian Gap

WEATHER: Clear, warm

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dustin Michael Burke

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? n/a

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: FXDC

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant

INJURIES: Life-threatening

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 18, 2021 at approximately 1725 hours, The Vermont State Police responded to one-motorcycle crash on VT Route 17 in the Appalachian Gap in the Town of Buels Gore. The motorcycle was identified as a Harley Davidson FXDC and the operator identified as Dustin Michael Burke. Burke was airlifted to The University of Vermont Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

