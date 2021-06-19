Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A102249                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks                                         

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: June 18, 2021 / 1725 hours

STREET: VT Route 17

TOWN: Buels Gore

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Appalachian Gap

WEATHER: Clear, warm

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dustin Michael Burke

AGE: 41    

SEAT BELT? n/a

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: FXDC

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant

INJURIES: Life-threatening

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On June 18, 2021 at approximately 1725 hours, The Vermont State Police responded to one-motorcycle crash on VT Route 17 in the Appalachian Gap in the Town of Buels Gore. The motorcycle was identified as a Harley Davidson FXDC and the operator identified as Dustin Michael Burke. Burke was airlifted to The University of Vermont Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______pending________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a            

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: n/a

COURT DATE/TIME: n/a

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

