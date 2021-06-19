Williston Barracks / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A102249
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 18, 2021 / 1725 hours
STREET: VT Route 17
TOWN: Buels Gore
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Appalachian Gap
WEATHER: Clear, warm
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dustin Michael Burke
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? n/a
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: FXDC
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant
INJURIES: Life-threatening
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 18, 2021 at approximately 1725 hours, The Vermont State Police responded to one-motorcycle crash on VT Route 17 in the Appalachian Gap in the Town of Buels Gore. The motorcycle was identified as a Harley Davidson FXDC and the operator identified as Dustin Michael Burke. Burke was airlifted to The University of Vermont Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______pending________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: n/a
COURT DATE/TIME: n/a
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.