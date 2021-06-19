St. Albans Barracks MV Crash with serious injuries
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
CASE#: 21A202183
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
DATE/TIME: 06/18/21 at 1713
STREET: Duffy Hill Road
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS Pumpkin Village Road:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
OPERATOR: Damien M. Vanslette
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Life threatening
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
OPERATOR: Stephen T. Douglas
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
Passenger: Maxime Thibodeau
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a ATV vs Truck motor vehicle crash on Duffy Hill Road and Pumpkin Village Road in Fairfield, Vermont. Troopers were advised that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pumpkin Village Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign a struck a vehicle head on that was traveling south on the Duffy Hill Road.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were totaled. The operator of vehicle one was transported by helicopter to University of Vermont Medical Center with serious injuries. Both the operator and the passenger of vehicle two sustained minor injuries.
Vermont State Police was assisted by AmCare and Fairfield Fire Department. This crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witness the crash or has further information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks