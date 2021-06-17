Newsom Signs Executive Order Nixing Workplace Masks for Vaccinated Employees

After several weeks of back-and-forth actions on the rules changes, California’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board on Thursday approved revisions that, in addition to ending mask requirements in most places for vaccinated workers, will also eliminate the use of workplace barriers and physical distancing.
