Westminster Barracks/Town of Londonderry Farm Tractor Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102436

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 8027224600

 

DATE/TIME: 06-18-21 at approximately 1525 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 825 VT Route 11, Town of Londonderry

VIOLATION: NA

 

ACCUSED: NA                                              

AGE: NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a farm tractor that had rolled over onto the operator while haying a field in the Town of Londonderry.  The operator was extricated by Londonderry Rescue Squad and transported to Flood Brook School where a landing zone was set up for Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team to fly the operator to DHMC. 

 

 

