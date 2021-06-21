IT Vortex Achieves VMWare on AWS Competency and Offering
IT Vortex, LLC, a premier cloud hosting provider has added VMWare Cloud on AWS to their long list of service offerings.PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Vortex, LLC, a premier cloud hosting provider has added VMWare Cloud on AWS to their long list of service offerings. Committed to ‘Operate your businesses from anywhere’, IT Vortex is expanding their expertise to include VMWare services on other cloud hosting platforms.
Lou Corriero, VP Business Development said “We have had a few clients who asked for our help to service specific parts of their business. In the past we had to turn them away or decline the additional engagement. With this added offering and certification, we are now our clients’ one-stop-service cloud provider. It will also enable our sales team, led by General Manager, Pia Thompson, to offer our services to an even larger audience of companies with mixed requirements that until now, we could not service 100% of their move to the cloud.”
“There are very special instances where workloads have business requirements satisfied only by AWS specific APIs. The combination of the IT Vortex White Glove program and AWS will allow us to better serve our existing clients as well as support a larger audience of clients. Furthermore, this will allow us to offer cloud services such as IaaS and DraaS while leveraging the familiarity of the VMware stack with the reliability of AWS infrastructure” said Tom Ruane, VP Cloud Operations.
About VMWare
VMWare offers a breadth of digital solutions that powers apps, services, and experiences which enable organizations to deliver the best customer service and empower employees.
About AWS
Amazon Web Services is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis.
About IT Vortex, LLC.
IT Vortex is your end to end service provider. It was founded from the mindset of experienced IT engineers, not salespeople. After years of listening to great sales pitches fall short, our founders knew they could do better and knew businesses deserved better. Our years of experience working in the IT field have contributed to our top-notch services portfolio. We can help your organization maximize your investment in technology by avoiding the evaluation and proof of concept phases since we have already gone through the trial and error stages to come up with our industry leading portfolio of technology vendors with whom we collaborate. We only sell the solutions we know and believe in, not sales pitches full of empty promises. We are partnered with many of the leading Technology solution vendors like VMWare, EMC, Mitel, Microsoft, Dell, visit our partner page for a full listing. Our top-notch portfolio of software and hardware vendors can help your organization achieve all its needs.
