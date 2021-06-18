Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maine DOE to Host Focus Group for New Educators on June 23

Are you a first or second year educator (teacher, administrator, education technician)?  If so, thank you–AND we would love to hear from you!

Please join us for a virtual New Educator Focus Group on June 23, 9:00 – 10:00 am.  Upon registration, participants will receive a Zoom link.

This will be an opportunity for you to connect with other new educators throughout Maine, to share challenges and successes, and for us to celebrate you! As a new educator during these unprecedented school years, your experiences are invaluable and will help inform our ongoing educator recruitment and retention efforts! If you plan to attend, please complete and submit the registration form below.

June 23rd Focus Group 9:00 – 10:00 am Register here Upon registration, participants will receive a zoom link.

If you are unable to attend, but would like to provide feedback, please contact Tamara Ranger: Tamara.Ranger@Maine.Gov or Emily Doughty at Emily.Doughty@Maine.Gov

