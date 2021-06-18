Harvest 360 Technologies Joins ChiCannabisExpo.com as Silver Sponsor and Social Equity Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest 360 Technologies will be joining Cannabis Industrial Marketplace in Chicago from June 24 - 25, 2021 as a Silver Sponsor and Social Equity partner at our 2nd B2B Cannabusiness expo.
• Sponsoring a contest to give away 50 full access ChiCannabisExpo passes
• Providing complimentary cannabis license application coaching session to contest applicants
As Illinois paves the way to creating social equity in the cannabis industry through legislation, Harvest 360 Technologies, advocate leader Representative La Shawn K. Ford (D - Illinois), and their panel of advocates aim to educate interested cannabusiness professionals on these advancements.
"We are excited to have Representative Ford (an instrumental player for the legalization of cannabis in IL) presenting with Havest360 and Chicago NORML on Social Equity Opportunities that are and will be coming available in Illinois,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions with USCannaExpos.com.
Hosted by Harvest 360 Co-founder and CEO Todd Scattini, attendees will hear from panelists Representative Ford; Edie Moore, founding board member and executive director of Chicago NORML; David Serrano, Harvest 360 co-founder and chief of business development; and Jermell Chavis, a social equity applicant.
Submit your vision for a cannabis company that empowers the community and respects social equity to have a chance to receive one of 50 Full Conference Passes. These passes are being awarded as part of the Social Equity Partnership between Harvest 360 and ChiCannabis Expo with a focus on education.
During the registration process applicants will have a chance to describe their vision for a cannabis company that empowers the community and respects social equity. As many passes will be awarded as possible, the goal is education. Cannabis Industrial Marketplace shows, including the ChiCannabis Expo, can be a valuable source of education and experience to provide a platform for success for social equity applicants in the cannabis industry. Harvest 360 has sponsored these passes, and the Discussion Panel with Rep. La Shawn Ford, in an effort to continue to be a leader in this important part of the industry.
Social Equity Applicants - Click here for your chance to win all access passes to the show.
“We are pleased to be able to provide this sponsorship,” said Serrano. “The most important thing to offer any type of applicant is education.
“The ChiCannabisExpo.com was a major part of our strategy in Illinois in 2019, and now with dispensary licenses from 2020 finally being issued in Illinois, and new application rounds being planned, this show is again happening at a critical time for the local market. The Cannabis Industrial Marketplace has been an important part of our efforts. This show provides resources and educational seminars unmatched in the industry,” Serrano added.
Along with Harvest 360 Technologies, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to build a successful compliance program for their cannabusinesses from Jennifer Germano, founder of ICS Consulting Service, in the first seminar session “Building a Successful Compliance Program” at 9 a.m. on June 24th.
From what goes into a compliance program all the way to risk management and operational pitfalls, new and existing operators will benefit from Germano’s overview and expert advice. In addition, the first 25 seminar participants will receive a complimentary swag bag from ICS.
"Our first session on June 24th features Jenny Germano returning to educate on how to successfully build a compliance program,” Wynn said. “This program is great for any and all industry operators and we are excited to have her present."
To purchase tickets for our Chicago Expo, visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/chicago-expo/buy-tickets/.
Can’t attend our Chicago expo? Consider one of these other dates in our 2021 lineup: http://uscannabisexpos.com/
To learn more about the emerging cannabusiness market and how your company can take part and profit, download our white paper here.
About Harvest 360 Technologies LLC
Harvest 360 Tech grew out of the mission of CEO Todd Scattini to find a way to bring relief to persons suffering from acute and chronic conditions with Medical Cannabis. Harvest 360 Tech is built on that foundation and the commitment of propelling businesses into the most productive, efficient, and compliant positions by licensing patented innovations, and providing technology solutions, including management of implementation.
About Cannabis Industrial Marketplace
The foundation of the Cannabis Industrial Marketplace (CIMP, LLC), “The Business of Cannabis” is a free to use online sourcing tool of nearly 4,000 Cannabis friendly suppliers. The online resource is utilized by Cannabis cultivators and dispensaries to find new business partners.
Jennifer Wynn
About Harvest 360 Technologies LLC
Harvest 360 Tech grew out of the mission of CEO Todd Scattini to find a way to bring relief to persons suffering from acute and chronic conditions with Medical Cannabis. Harvest 360 Tech is built on that foundation and the commitment of propelling businesses into the most productive, efficient, and compliant positions by licensing patented innovations, and providing technology solutions, including management of implementation.
About Cannabis Industrial Marketplace
The foundation of the Cannabis Industrial Marketplace (CIMP, LLC), “The Business of Cannabis” is a free to use online sourcing tool of nearly 4,000 Cannabis friendly suppliers. The online resource is utilized by Cannabis cultivators and dispensaries to find new business partners.
Cannabis Industrial Marketplace
+1 636-346-1266
